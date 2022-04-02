Italy is ready to act as guarantor of Ukraine's neutral status, - Foreign Minister Di Mayo

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Mayo has stated his country's readiness to become one of the guarantors of Ukraine's neutral status.

He told reporters in Baku on Saturday, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"The main priority for us is to continue the negotiation process. The actions taken by Turkey are highly appreciated. The results of the talks will be analyzed. Italy is ready to act as a guarantor of Ukraine's neutral status," said the Italian minister.

Di Mayo also noted that the sanctions against Russia have raised the issue of accelerating the expansion of the energy sector.

"In this context, Italy pays special attention to the development of cooperation with reliable partners with great potential, including Azerbaijan," said the Foreign Minister.

He also said that "Italy aims to distance itself from the Russian market as part of an energy security plan."

"To this end, Rome intends to intensify work towards the Mediterranean region," he added.

Read more: Ukrainian flag was raised at Chornobyl nuclear power plant