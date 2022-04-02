Turkey is ready to provide vessels for evacuation of Mariupol residents by sea

Turkey is ready to provide vessels for the evacuation of civilians and the wounded from Mariupol, which is surrounded by Russian troops.

This was stated by Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We can provide ships, primarily for the evacuation of civilians and the wounded, Turkish and other citizens of Mariupol. In this context, our coordination with the authorities of the Russian Federation and Ukraine continues," the minister said.

He also stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire and the safe operation of evacuation corridors.

"We continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine. Turkey also provides support in evacuation issues," Akar said.

Watch more: In the Odesa region the troops of the Russian Federation carry out air reconnaissance and attack from the sky, - Operational command "South". VIDEO

According to him, Turkey is also taking steps to eliminate the danger of drifting mines in the Black Sea, attracting patrol planes and ships, as well as mine-hunting ships.