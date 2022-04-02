ENG
Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki considers EU sanctions against Russia insufficient: "Putin set fire to all of Ukraine, and Europe wonders if there will be enough fire blankets"

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has criticized the situation with EU sanctions against Russia.

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians wake up every day fearing that Russian planes are flying over their homes, and a lottery in Europe ... first votes to tighten sanctions, the next day votes not to exaggerate. Putin set fire to the whole of Ukraine, and Europe thinks whether there will be enough fire blankets", Moravetsky wrote on Twitter.

