Kuleba discussed with Japanese Foreign Minister imposition of additional sanctions against Russia: Ban on Russian oil, gas and coal is needed

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in Warsaw met with the Foreign Minister of Japan Yoshimasa Hayashi, during which they coordinated the steps to apply additional sanctions against Russia.

Kuleba told about it on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"A touching gesture by Foreign Minister Yoshimas Hayashi, who presented me with drawings of Japanese children. I will give them to Ukrainian soldiers. At our meeting in Warsaw, we synchronized steps to impose additional sanctions on Russia. A ban on Russian oil, gas and coal is necessary", said the Ukrainian Minister.

