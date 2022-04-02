ENG
News War
Several enemy missiles were shot down over Poltava region - Regional Military Administration

During the last air alert, the Armed Forces shot down enemy missiles in various parts of Poltava region.

This was reported on Telegram channel of the head of Poltava Regional Military Administration Dmytro Lunin, Censor.NET informs.

The head of the region did not specify how many missiles were shot down.

"Second: the sounds of explosions that could be heard during the last few hours in Poltava are the training of the Armed Forces," he added.

