Russian occupiers stormed district hospital in Balaklia to accuse Ukrainian Armed Forces of shelling. Building is partially damaged, - Synehubiv

The Russian occupiers hit the Balaklia district hospital. The building is partially damaged.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubiv reported about it on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, patients and staff need immediate evacuation.

"It's about 70 patients and medical staff. We are doing everything to do it and save people. This is another war crime against civilians in Kharkiv region!" he remarked.

Synehubiv reminds us that Balakliya is a temporarily occupied territory of Kharkiv region, where the mayor went to cooperate with the occupiers.

"Russia's shelling of the civilian population is an attempt by the occupiers to accuse the Ukrainian Armed Forces of attacking civilians, another cynical lie of Russian propaganda and military provocation," he said.