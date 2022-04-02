During shelling of Myrhorod, several cruise missiles were destroyed, runway and airfield infrastructure were damaged, - head of Regional Administration Lunin

Russian troops launched three strikes on the infrastructure of Myrhorod in Poltava region, the head of Regional Administration Dmitrii Lunin said.

According to Censor.NЕТ in Telegram he told some details of the shelling.

Lunin emphasized: "Today at 16:50 Russian Federation troops launched a missile strike on the city of Myrhorod.

The air defense forces and means of the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to destroy several enemy cruise missiles.

However, as a result of the shelling, the runway and airfield infrastructure were damaged and a fuel and lubricants composition caught fire.

Personnel of the unit and rescue services eliminating the consequences of shelling and fires, as well as representatives of the National Police are working at the affected sites.

The number of injured is being established.

