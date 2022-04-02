In eastern direction, occupants launched 2 attacks, losing 80 soldiers, 3 tanks, 2 BMPs and 1 artillery system - OC "East"

In the area of responsibility of the Operational Command "East", Russian fascist troops launched two attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of OC "East".

The message states: "Enemy losses amounted to: personnel - up to 80; tanks - 3; BMP - 2; artillery systems, mortars - 1; JSC - 3.

It seems that instead of one day of fools in April, it is necessary to announce a whole month, because the biggest fools for the second day in a row are the Russian fascists. After our victory, the Russian command will definitely be required to present the famous Darwin Prize. "

