Occupiers starve prisoners of National Guard from Chernobyl NPP and do not give them water - Energoatom

The National Guard fighters of Ukraine, who were guarding the plant and were captured by the occupants on February 24, are presumably on the territory of the Russian Federation (Smolensk) and the Republic of Belarus (Bragin), taken from the Chernobyl NPP.

The press service of Energoatom reports about it in Telegram, informs Censor.НЕТ.

According to the wife of one of the prisoners, they are starved and not given water. In addition, nothing is known about their state of health; most likely, the captives are in need of untreated medical care.

"The families of the National Guard are concerned about the inhumane treatment of prisoners of war and demand that the prisoners return home as soon as possible! By such actions, Russia is in flagrant violation of the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War," the statement reads.

