In Donbas, Ukrainian soldiers repulsed 6 attacks, destroyed 4 tanks, 6 armored vehicles - JFO Staff

оос,техніка

In Donetsk and Luhansk directions, Ukrainian defenders continue to reflect enemy attacks.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this is stated by рress service of JFO Staff. 

The report noted: "Thanks to the skilful actions and skills of the servicemen of the Joint Forces grouping, 6 enemy attacks were successfully repulsed during the current day. Our soldiers inflicted damage to the Russian occupiers.

In particular, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 4 tanks, 6 armored vehicles and 7 enemy vehicles.

Ukrainian servicemen continue to courageously and heroically hold back the aggressor's invasion!"

Donbas (4711) Joint Forces Operation (1157)
