Only successful Russian "operation" in Ukraine was withdrawal of troops from Kyiv region, - Defense Ministry

The only successful military operation of the occupiers in Ukraine was the withdrawal of troops from Kyiv region.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports about it on Twitter , reports Censor.НЕТ.

"This morning, the Russian Ministry of Aggression awarded paratroopers who "distinguished themselves" during what they called a successful "special operation" near Kyiv.

The withdrawal of Russian troops from Kyiv region is the only "successfully completed" military operation since the start of a full-scale war. The marauders are leaving Ukraine not only with blood on their hands, but also with stolen cutlery in their pockets," the report said.

