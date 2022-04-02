Zelensky and Johnson discussed post-war security guarantees, tougher sanctions against Russia and defense support for Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

This was stated by Zelensky in Twitter, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"Had another conversation with Boris Johnson. Britain is our powerful ally. We discussed defense support for Ukraine, strengthening anti-Russian sanctions and post-war security guarantees. We are looking forward to a donor conference for Ukraine," the statement said.

