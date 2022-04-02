Azov Regiment captured occupiers in Mariupol and destroyed 6 units of enemy equipment

The Azov Regiment reports the destruction of six units of Russian equipment on Saturday, as well as the capture of several occupiers.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Twitter of regiment.

"During the day, fighters of the Azov regiment destroyed two tanks, two IFVs, two BMDs, and a lot of enemy infantry. There are also captured occupants. The fight for Ukrainian Mariupol continues," the report says.

