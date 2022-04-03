Zelensky to initiators of changing text of Ukrainian Anthem: Stop making fools of yourselves, I will not sign this law

President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized the initiative of some people's deputies to change the text of the National Anthem of Ukraine.

This was stated by the Head of State in video message , іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"I would like to say a few words to some politicians, some deputies of the Verkhovna Rada, who do not understand what is going on in the hearts of our people. They do not understand so much that they came up with the idea of changing the national anthem. I have a question for these people: what have you done in your life that you have the moral right to change the words of the Anthem? Are you outstanding poets? Maybe you have distinguished yourselves in battles for Ukraine? Or is it the time now that you can change the Anthem, and you should do it whenever you feel like it?

Calm your emotions, stop making fools of yourselves. I think that the authors of these and other similar bills should take up arms and go to the battlefield, if you have these opportunities. Only there will you understand something. And even if something like this happens to be voted for, there won't be my signature on such a bill anyway. Don't waste your time," said the President.

We shall remind that the draft Law on Amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On the National Anthem of Ukraine" №7162 by Lyudmila Buimister was registered in the Parliament. An alternative project №7162-1 was registered by "servants of the people" Ivan Yunakov and Georgy Mazurashu.

Read more: Zelensky and Johnson discussed post-war security guarantees, tougher sanctions against Russia and defense support for Ukraine