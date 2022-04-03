Russia wants to declare "victory" in eastern Ukraine by May 9, - CNN

Russia has revised its military strategy towards Ukraine to focus on taking control of Donbas and other regions in eastern Ukraine.

This was reported by CNN, citing several US officials familiar with the latest estimates of US intelligence, Censor.NET reports.

The publication notes that more than a month after the start of the war, Russian ground forces could not maintain control over the areas where hostilities are taking place.

Putin wants to show "victory" and "in eastern Ukraine he is likely to achieve this."

According to the official, the interception of intelligence reports that Putin is focused on May 9.

"Putin will hold a victory parade on May 9, regardless of the status of the war or peace talks," said a spokesman for the European Defense Ministry.

"On the other hand: a parade of victory with what troops and equipment?" He added.

U.S. and European officials say any deadlines that Moscow can set in words do not change the reality that Russia appears to be preparing for the prospect of a protracted conflict.

The European diplomat said Putin was preparing for "a long, protracted Chechen-style war because he has nowhere else to go."

