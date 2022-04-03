Head of Luhansk Military-Civil Administration Gaidai called for evacuation of all residents of region: Answer must be one - go

The head of the Luhansk military-civil administration Serhiy Haidai called on all residents of the region to evacuate.

According to Censor.NET, he wrote about it on Facebook.

Gaidai said: "Earlier, my thesis was that we should take out the maximum number of people before the Russians start firing rockets at cities - not for nothing.

Everything that happens is serious! To sit down, to wait - this is not about the situation in which we find ourselves. My task is to save you! Your task is to live a happy life! So do not take away the opportunity to realize this.

There are still many children in bomb shelters. Why? I ask you to consciously approach, without exaggeration, the most important decision today.

Read more: In Donetsk and Luhansk directions, 9 attacks were repulsed, 8 tanks and 44 units of armored vehicles were destroyed - JFO Staff

The answer must be one - to go.

There will be a warm bed, food, clothes, the state is already taking care of finances, your children will be able to go to school or kindergarten again, you will be able to find a temporary job… You will finally be able to turn the calendar from February 24…

You will see spring, which, they say, is already in full swing… I haven't seen it either… or rather we don't notice… because now we don't notice life…

I suggest you resume traffic and go to quiet standby. The Armed Forces will take care of our Luhansk region… All our Luhansk region! "

See more: In Luhansk region, due to occupiers' shelling, 3 mines were flooded, which previously prevented rest from flooding. Scientists talk about irreversibility of catastrophic processes

And you focus on helping each other, the people of Luhansk region should stay together, and although you will be in different cities, we will be together at night - because our thoughts will be about one thing - our home, our Luhansk region!

Very soon I will write - Come back! And I'm sure you all will. We will definitely be at home enjoying the rest of spring and summer! Buses are waiting every morning… it is unknown how long they will be able to wait.

This is our most important spring… and certainly not the last… we have become one day closer to Victory! "

Read more: Despite "silence regime", Russians fired on evacuation bus carrying people from Lysychansk - head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Gaidai