Operational information as of 6:00 on April 3 on Russian invasion - General Staff of Armed Forces

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 06:00 on April 3.

Thus, the thirty-ninth day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion began.

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue their armed aggression against Ukraine. The occupation troops are being withdrawn in some areas.

According to available information, the moral and psychological condition of the enemy personnel and the level of motivation remain extremely low. Commanders of various levels of the 3rd Motorized Rifle Division of the 20th All-Military Army of the Western Military District refuse to take part in hostilities. In addition, the military is writing massive reports of dismissals.

"Personnel of the 2nd Battalion Tactical Groups of the 4th Military Base from the 58th All-Military Army of the Southern Military District refused to take part in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine. It is planned to return them to the points of permanent deployment.

To make up for the loss of personnel, the Russian leadership is campaigning for civilians to join the armed forces. Such events are held both in the territory of the Russian Federation and in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk regions, and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea", the statement reads.

It is noted that systematic violations of the requirements of International Humanitarian Law on the conduct of war continue. The Russian occupiers continue to deploy weapons and military equipment in the immediate vicinity of the housing infrastructure of settlements, carry out filtration measures in temporarily occupied territories, commit violence against local residents, engage in looting and looting.

"On the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the defenders of Ukraine repulsed six enemy attacks, destroyed four tanks, six units of armored vehicles, and seven units of enemy vehicles.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has hit 8 air targets the previous day: two planes, one helicopter, one UAV, and four cruise missiles. Air Force aircraft continued to strike at enemy ranges, military equipment columns, and logistics centers. We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Let's win together! Glory to Ukraine! ", - summed up in the General Staff.

