158 children were killed and more than 258 were injured, - Prosecutor General's Office

As of the morning of April 3, 158 children were killed and more than 416 have suffered in the Russian armed aggression in Ukraine. The number of wounded has increased - more than 258.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine on Telegram.

As noted, these data are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories. In particular, in the city of Mariupol, in some areas of Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Luhansk regions.

According to officially established juvenile prosecutors, the most affected children were in the Kyiv region - 75, Donetsk - 73, Kharkiv - 56, Chernihiv - 47, Mykolaiv - 32, Luhansk - 31, Zaporizhia - 22, Kherson - 29, capital - 16, Sumy - 16, Zhytomyr - 15 areas ", - it is told in the message.

On March 30 as a result of an attack of the settlement in the Bashtansky region of the Mykolaiv area a 14-year-old girl was seriously wounded.

April 1 during the explosion of an unknown device on a pontoon bridge near the village. Two people were killed and two were injured in a car accident in Chernihiv region, including one teenager.

Bombing and shelling damaged 869 educational institutions. 83 of them were completely destroyed.