We are able, with support of West, to bring eradication of evil to end, - Zaluzhny

Ukrainians are able, with the support of the West, to destroy the evil that has come to our lands.

This was announced on Facebook by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that he maintains constant contact with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley. The day before, Zaluzhny and Milley had a telephone conversation, during which the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shared his assessments of the operational situation and stressed the needs of the Armed Forces for the success of the defense operation. He also expressed his sincere gratitude for the support and protection of democracy.

"We, the Ukrainian military, have proved that we are fighting and will fight for freedom, democracy, and the right to live in the civilized world we defend today. We are able to eradicate evil with the support of the West women and children, destruction of infrastructure ", - Zaluzhny noted.

"Humanity has a chance at a peaceful life. I hope the whole world understands this. We are ready to bring the eradication of evil to an end," he added.

