Woman from Mariupol called "Russian peace" even from basement. She was arrested - prosecutor's office

The Donetsk regional prosecutor's office arrested a Mariupol resident on suspicion of denying, justifying and recognizing Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, as well as glorifying representatives of Russia's armed forces.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to the prosecutor's office's Facebook page.

The woman was taken into custody with the opportunity to post bail of UAH 992,000.

"According to the investigation, in March 2022, a 43-year-old woman, hiding from enemy shelling along with other Mariupol residents in the Mariupol Chamber Philharmonic, repeatedly justified the actions of the occupiers for her own ideological reasons. Russian checkpoint, glorified the invaders and asked them to "liberate the city as soon as possible," said the prosecutor's office.

She was charged under parts 1, 3 of Art. 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Now the woman faces up to 8 years in prison with or without confiscation of property.