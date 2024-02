Russian troops blew up a bridge from Putivl to Sumy.

This was announced in a Telegram channel by the head of Sumy OVA Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, Censor.NET informs.

"The bridge over the river Sejm, blown up by orcs," he said.

According to Zhyvytskyi, this was the way from Putivl to Sumy.

Read more: Poland is open to deployment of American nuclear weapons - Kaczynski