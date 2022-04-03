Enemy focused its efforts on preparing for offensive to establish control in Donbas. In area of Sumy withdrawal of occupying forces, - General Staff proceeds

The thirty-ninth day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continues. The enemy continues to launch systematic missile and air strikes on civilian infrastructure and fuel storage facilities.

It is noted that measures are being taken to train personnel and equipment in order to form additional units to take part in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine.

In addition, it is noted that the main efforts of the enemy are focused on preparing for the resumption of offensive operations, establishing control in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The situation in the Volyn direction has not changed.

"In the Polissya direction, the enemy completed the withdrawal of certain units of the Eastern Military District to the territory of the Republic of Belarus, with the subsequent transfer of these units to the territory of the Russian Federation. In the liberated territory of the Kyiv region, in the areas of the settlements of Velyka Dymerka, Skybyn, and Hoholiv, units of the defense forces are clearing the territory of mines and explosive devices installed by the Russian occupiers, "the statement reads.

It is also noted that in the Siversky direction the enemy completed the withdrawal of units of the Central Military District to the territory of the Russian Federation.

"The withdrawal of the occupying forces continues in the area of ​​the city of Sumy. The enemy provides cover and logistical support for certain units deployed to the territory of the Russian Federation," the General Staff said.

Small groups of servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation remain in the liberated territories, hiding or trying to cross the state border of Ukraine on their own.

"In the Slobozhansky direction, the occupiers continue to blockade the city of Kharkiv. The main efforts of the enemy are focused on continuing the offensive in the direction of the city of Izium.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues to shell settlements and positions of our troops and conduct assault operations in most areas. He was not successful, he regrouped.

The battle for the settlement of Oleksandrivka is underway in the Pivdennobuzhsky direction.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Let's win together!