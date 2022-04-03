Kuleba called on mission of International Criminal Court to come to Bucha to gather evidence: Russia is worse than ISIS, death toll has already gone into hundreds

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba called on the missions of the International Criminal Court and international organizations to arrive in Bucha and other cities and towns of the Kyiv region as soon as possible to gather evidence of Russians committing war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine declared it on Sunday, April 3, on-air on the British radio Times UK radio, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine.

"I call on the International Criminal Court and international organizations to send their missions to Bucha and other liberated towns and villages of the Kyiv region, in order to collect all evidence of Russian war crimes as closely as possible in cooperation with Ukrainian law enforcement agencies," he said.

As noted, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has already sent a request to the International Criminal Court.

Kuleba stressed that this evidence will be used in international and foreign courts to hold accountable those who committed these atrocities.

"We are still picking and searching for bodies, but the bill has already gone to hundreds. Dead bodies are lying in the streets. They killed civilians in these villages and towns, as well as leaving them, "he said.

Watch more: Ukrainian soldiers shot down enemy plane near Izium. VIDEO

The Foreign Minister of Ukraine spoke about the mass crimes of the Russian army in Ukraine, including murder, torture, looting, and rape: "It was impossible to imagine this in the XXI century, but it is happening before our eyes. Russia is worse than ISIS."

"If I used to say that I will make every effort to bring the perpetrators to justice, now I am convinced that this is a matter of my life, which I will do until my last breath until they are all held accountable," he said.