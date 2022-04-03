Conditional "humanitarian corridor": Almost 1,500 residents were taken out of Luhansk region to sound of shelling. PHOTO

Despite hostile shelling through a conditional "humanitarian corridor", 1,500 civilians were evacuated from Luhansk today.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Sergiy Haidai reported about it on Facebook, as reported by Censor.NET.

According to him, the orcs didn't release the inhabitants of Rubizhne, Popasna, and Hirskoyi

"Every day we work to the maximum. Now the number one task is to secure the residents of the Luhansk region. Together with the Patrol Police, a religious organization, and volunteers, one and a half thousand people were sent to the West today. From Lysychansk - 1000 people, 146 from Kreminna, 308 from Severodonetsk ", - Haidai specified.





In addition, he noted that in Rubezhnoye the occupiers didn't allow people to escape. Only 10 people slipped in their own vehicles.

"Let remind that the central part of Rubizhne is under occupation and people there are being held hostage, they are forcibly deported to other occupied cities. Similarly, under heavy shelling by the occupiers of the Popasna and Hirska communities, no one was evacuated. Several tons of humanitarian aid were delivered to those who remained in the free cities of the Luhansk region, and patrol policemen are already delivering it to bomb shelters. Let me remind you, there is still an EVACUATION. Buses are waiting for you every morning. Take care of the children! ", - he addresses the residents of the region.





