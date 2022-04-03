They must be brought to tribunal, - Anonymous released personal data of 120 thousand Russian servicemen who are fighting against Ukraine

A group of hackers and activists Anonymous leaked the personal data of servicemen of the aggressor country.

This was reported by Anonymous on Twitter, as reported by Censor.NET

"The personal data of 120,000 Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine have been released. All soldiers involved in the invasion of Ukraine must be brought to justice for war crimes," the statement said.

You can get acquainted with the names of those who commit war crimes against the civilian population of Ukraine here.

