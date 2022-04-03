Occupiers tortured and killed record-breaking marathon runner Serhiy Pronevych in Sumy Region

The occupiers tortured and killed the record-breaking marathon runner Serhiy Pronevych in Sumy Region

This was announced by the head of the National Register of Records Lana Vetrova, as reported by Censor.NET.

"Like all people, I was shocked by the terrible news about a young man from the Sumy region who was tortured and killed by the Russian military. His body was found after the liberation of Boromli, a week after his disappearance, "she wrote on Facebook.

This turned out to be the record holder of Ukraine Serhiy Pronevych. His record was entered in the National Register of Records in 2019 - in full military ammunition, Sergei ran a marathon in 4 hours and 36 minutes.

Vetrova reminded that torture of people is considered a crime even during the war. The prosecutor's office opened a criminal case on this fact (Article 438 of the Criminal Code). The maximum penalty under this article is life imprisonment.