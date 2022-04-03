Troops of Russian Federation struck missile strike on Vasylkiv, there are wounded, - Air command "Center".

Today, April 3, the enemy once again launched a missile strike on the city of Vasylkiv. Our air defense systems managed to shoot down some of the missiles.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the public relations service of the Air Command "Center".

It is noted that this area was shelled by enemy missiles a month ago and suffered significant damage, almost all the premises were burned by a missile strike. Now the orcs have re-entered the staff building, which has already been destroyed.

"A training center and a civilian college were also stationed on the territory, which now the community has begun to rebuild after the fire. But the Russian occupiers are insidiously firing, without abandoning the practice of intimidating civilians. After all, in the territory where the rocket landed, employees of the institution brought order to the streets and buildings, "the statement reads.





According to preliminary data, several workers were injured and evacuated to a local hospital. One of them is in critical condition under medical supervision. Rescue services are dismantling the debris and searching for living people.

"The whole world has already understood - non-humans have come to kill Ukrainians, all ... women, children ... The horde can only be stopped by force! And we will win despite everything!"