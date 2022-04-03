410 bodies of civilians were taken out of liberated territory of Kyiv region, - Venediktova

So far, 410 bodies of killed civilians have been removed from the territory of the Kyiv region liberated from Russian aggressors.

This was announced by Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova on Facebook, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"Currently, 410 bodies of killed civilians have been removed from the territory of Kyiv region, and on April 1-3, 140 of them have been already examined by prosecutors and other specialists," the Prosecutor General said.

She added that prosecutors, investigators, and forensic experts are constantly on duty at the forensic bureau to conduct DNA examinations, autopsies, and sampling.

Venediktov noted that at the same time there is work with the local population, search for witnesses, victims, collection of photos, and video evidence.

"People are scared and tired, they have experienced horror. It also takes time and a professional approach to record everything correctly and not lose the chance to find and punish the perpetrators," she said.

As reported, the Ukrainian military liberated the Kyiv region from Russian invaders. Cadres of civilians killed by the invaders in Bucha, Irpen, Gostomel, and other settlements flew around the world. Among the victims of Russian war crimes already found are raped women who were tried to be burned, local government officials killed, children, the elderly, and men. Many have their hands tied, there are traces of torture, people have been shot in the back of the head.

On April 1, Bucha Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk announced that 280 people had been buried in mass graves.