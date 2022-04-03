ENG
51% of Russians are "proud" of Russia's war against Ukraine, and 12% - "shocked", - Levada Center poll. INFOGRAPHICS

More than 50% of Russian citizens are proud of the war their country has waged against Ukraine.

This is evidenced by a survey of the Russian "Levada Center", as reported by Censor.NET.

The majority of respondents (51%) are proud of Russia in the war against Ukraine.

31% of respondents said that Russia's war against Ukraine causes them "anxiety, fear, and horror." 12% are "shocked".

In the age group of 18-24 years, "anxiety, fear, and horror" prevail (37%), followed by "pride in Russia" (33%), and "shock" (15%). In addition, in this age group, compared to others, there is "depression, numbness" (12%).

