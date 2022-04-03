Ukraine still has not received security guarantees from U.S. and other countries, - Zelensky

Sanctions against Russia are good, but security guarantees are just not less important.

This was stated in an interview with CBS by President Volodymyr Zelensky, Censor.NЕТ reports with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

"I would like to thank the United States and the Biden administration for supporting both parties, for all they do for us. However, the United States has not given us security guarantees. This has to be understood," he noted.

At the same time, Zelenskyy emphasized, other countries have not yet provided Ukraine with guarantees either.

According to the Head of State, simple assurances will not be enough for Ukraine.

"If the war starts again tomorrow and only sanctions are imposed - that would be about nothing, because sanctions are important, but if they can't stop aggression - we don't need such guarantees," the President summed up.

See more: Zelenskyi - to mothers of Russian occupiers: Look what freaks you raised!. PHOTO 18+