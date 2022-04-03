Odessa refinery and oil storage facility damaged as a result of Russian missile attacks - Regional Military Administration

Russian troops with missile strikes on Sunday morning damaged the Odessa oil refinery and oil storage tank

According to Censor.NЕТ, with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was reported by the Head of Military Administration of Odessa Region, Maksym Marchenko.

"In the morning the enemy launched a missile attack on Odessa. An oil storage tank and an oil refinery were damaged," Marchenko said in an evening video message posted on the official telegram channel of the Odessa City Council on Sunday.

According to him, there were no injuries. He did not provide the damage extent or other details about the consequences of the raid.

At the same time, he noted that the SSU detained persons who recorded the locations of missile hits.

"We have found facts when certain persons were fixing the places where missiles were hitting. They have already been detained by the SSU and will be punished accordingly," Marchenko emphasized.

He also noted that the Ukrainian defenders are aware that the Russians are preparing an invasion from Transnistria, but called it unlikely in the near future.

"We understand that these actions are aimed at restraining Ukrainian troops in the Odessa region, which will prevent our offensive actions in other directions. The tension remains, but in the near future threat of invasion from this direction is unlikely," assured the head of the Odessa Administration.

"Our defense forces control the situation in the region," he noted.

For his part, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksii Danilov, on the air of the nationwide television broadcast UA together on Sunday evening, when asked what critical infrastructure of Odessa was affected by shelling this morning, said that "the enemy intends to destroy our oil refineries, and Odessa was also affected".

