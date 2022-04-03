ENG
War in Ukraine
Russian authorities will have to answer for these crimes - Macron about Bucha

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his position on the terrible events in Bucha.

As Censor.NЕТ infroms, he posted this in Twitter. 

Macron noted: "The images that are coming to us from Bucha, the liberated city near Kyiv, are overwhelming. There are hundreds of dead civilians in the streets. My condolences to the victims, my solidarity with the Ukrainians. The Russian authorities will have to answer for these crimes.

