Sumy Region is preparing for major battles for Ukraine, - Danilov

The territory of Sumy region is being prepared for heavy fighting.

This was stated by Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council Oleksii Danilov during a TV marathon, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"What concerns the maneuvers they had there (in Sumy region. - Ed.), it is a redeployment for today. I emphasize once again: there are big fights expected for our country in the near future. We are preparing, our Armed Forces are preparing, our whole society is preparing in order to give resistance to this aggressor, these fascists who keep pushing on our land, and I would not reassure anyone that it will pass in a day, in two, in a week.

This is a very dangerous situation. Until the enemy is defeated, there is nothing to feel calm about. We need a victory, and it will definitely happen," he said.

Read more: "Unsuccessful Blitzkrieg will end with successful Nuremberg," Reznikov