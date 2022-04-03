Justice mechanism will be created to investigate crimes of Russian occupiers on territory of Ukraine, - Zelensky

A special justice mechanism will be created in Ukraine to investigate the crimes of the Russian occupiers on the territory of our country.

This was stated in video message by President Volodymyr Zelensky, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"I decided to create a special mechanism of justice in Ukraine to investigate and prosecute every crime of the occupiers on the territory of our state. The essence of this mechanism is the joint work of national and international specialists: investigators, prosecutors and judges. This mechanism will help Ukraine and the world to bring to specific responsibility those who unleashed or in any way participated in this terrible war against the Ukrainian people and in crimes against our people," the Head of State said.

According to him, the Foreign Ministry, the Office of the Prosecutor General, the National Police, the Security Service, intelligence and other structures according to their competence should direct all efforts to make the mechanism work immediately.

"I appeal to all our citizens and friends of Ukraine in the world, who can join this work and help to establish justice to do so.

The world has already seen many war crimes. At different times. On different continents. But it is time to do everything so that the war crimes of the Russian military will be the last manifestation of such evil on Earth.

Everyone responsible for such crimes will be included in a special Book of Executioners, will be found and punished", - summed up Zelensky.

