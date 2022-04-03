ENG
Ukrainian defenders in Donbas repulsed 7 attacks, shot down 1 plane, 2 units of armored vehicles and 43 military vehicles - JFO Staff

In the Donetsk and Luhansk direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to repel enemy attacks.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of JFO.

The report noted: "Thanks to the skilful actions and skills of the servicemen of the Joint Forces grouping, 7 enemy attacks were successfully repulsed during the current day. Our soldiers inflicted damage on the Russian occupiers.

Today, on April 3, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 2 units of armoured vehicles, 43 military vehicles and a mortar of the enemy with a crew.

Anti-aircraft defense units shot down two aircraft and one unmanned aerial vehicle of the occupants, and also shot down a Russian Il-22 aircraft.

Read more: In Donbas, Ukrainian soldiers repulsed 6 attacks, destroyed 4 tanks, 6 armored vehicles - JFO Staff

