Moldova declares April 4 a day of mourning for all those killed in Ukraine,- Sandu

Moldovan President Maya Sandu commented on the atrocities committed by the Russian occupiers in Bucha and other Ukrainian cities.

This was stated by her in Twitter, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"It is impossible to watch the atrocities in Bucha and other Ukrainian cities. Shocked by the brutality against the civilian population. Moldova strongly condemns these crimes against humanity, this illegal and unprovoked war against Ukraine. Moldova declares tomorrow a day of mourning for all those killed in Ukraine," .

