During shelling of Kharkiv 7 people were killed, 34 wounded, including 3 children - Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office

According to the investigation, on April 3, 2022, at about 6 pm, the Russian occupiers fired on residential buildings in the Slobidsky district of Kharkiv.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is reported by the prosecutor's office in Kharkiv region.

As a result about ten houses and a trolleybus depot were damaged.

According to preliminary information, seven people were killed.

Thirty-four people were injured, including three children.

