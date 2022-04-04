In Russia, covert mobilization of reservists has begun. Motivational factor - improving financial situation through looting - information of General Staff as of 06.00 on April 4

The fortieth era of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion began. The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue their armed aggression against Ukraine.

As of 06.00 on April 4.

It is reported that the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation has begun measures to covertly mobilize reservists in order to bring military units to wartime states. In the selection of candidates, preference is given to persons who already have combat experience. Privates, sergeants and officers are subject to mobilization. The main regions for mobilization have also been identified: the Krasnodar region, Perm region, the Republics of Dagestan, Ingushetia, and Kalmykia.

The main motivating factor for reservists is financial incentives. In addition, the Russian population thinks that the participants in the war with Ukraine can improve their financial situation through the so-called "trophies" - robbery and looting.

It is specified that the command of the armed forces of the Russian Federation expects to involve about 60 thousand people during the mobilization.

Staffing with weapons and military equipment for wartime states will be done by removing obsolete equipment from storage. Some samples are stored in bases and warehouses for more than 30 years.

"In the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the defenders of Ukraine repulsed 7 enemy attacks over the past 24 hours, destroyed two units of armored vehicles, 43 cars, and an enemy mortar," the General Staff said.

It is also noted that the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the previous day hit 6 air targets: three aircraft (Su-34, Su-35, and repeater IL-22), one helicopter, and two cruise missiles. As for the air control point based on IL-22, it became known that the plane was damaged, the cockpit was depressurized, and the pilots made an emergency landing at Rostov airport.

Air Force aircraft continued to launch missile and bomb attacks on enemy ranges, columns of military equipment, and logistics centers. Fighters of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine prevent the activities of enemy aircraft in certain areas and cover strike groups, bombers, and assault aircraft.