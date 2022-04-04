ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
21327 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
17 501 17
Russian Army (5962) war (19644) Mykolaiv (325) rocket (1106) Senkevych (92)

From the morning occupiers struck several rocket blows across Mykolaiv, - Senkevych

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

ракета

On the morning of April 4, the troops of the Russian Federation struck some rocket blows on Mykolaiv.

The mayor of Mykolaiv Olexander Senkevych reported about it on Telegram , informs Censor.NET.

"Friends, since the morning, Russian troops have fired several missiles at the city. We are collecting data. As always, please don't publish any photos or videos until official sources do so," he said.

Read more: Troops of Russian Federation struck missile strike on object in Odessa, - Bratchuk

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 