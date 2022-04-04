From the morning occupiers struck several rocket blows across Mykolaiv, - Senkevych

On the morning of April 4, the troops of the Russian Federation struck some rocket blows on Mykolaiv.

The mayor of Mykolaiv Olexander Senkevych reported about it on Telegram , informs Censor.NET.

"Friends, since the morning, Russian troops have fired several missiles at the city. We are collecting data. As always, please don't publish any photos or videos until official sources do so," he said.

