Facebook and Instagram block hashtags #Bucha, #BuchaMassacre

Social networks Facebook and Instagram started blocking hashtags related to Russian war crimes in Ukrainian cities: #Bucha and #BuchaMassacre.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel dev.ua.

As early as April 3-4, 2022, users began to notice that hashtags were being blocked. This is strange because photos and videos from this city have become one of the main news of all world media, as well as speeches of world politicians. The media wrote articles with headlines about BuchaMassacre, and an article about it appeared on the English-language Wikipedia. From the screenshots of the blocking messages, it is clear that the hashtags were blocked because someone regularly complained about them.

