Russia should be brought to strict responsibility, - prime minister of Japan Kishida about atrocities of armies of Russian Federation in Bucha

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said that Tokyo condemns the actions of the Russian military who committed war crimes in the Kyiv region, and believes that Russia should be held accountable for its actions.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax Ukraine.

"I am deeply shocked that horrific crimes against civilians are being committed on the outskirts of Kyiv. The killing of innocent civilians violates international humanitarian law. This is absolutely unacceptable, and Japan strongly condemns it. Russia must be held accountable for these actions," Kishida remarked.

