Due to Russian attacks Ukrainian budget loses almost UAH 2 billion day, - Shmygal

Ukraine's state budget losses due to the war with Russia amount to about two billion hryvnias a day.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denis Shmygal in an interview with NV, Censor.NET reports.

"In the country, hostilities, losses change every day, the final calculations will be after. Now, if we talk about the calculations of the Ministry of Finance on budget losses, the losses of Ukraine are about UAH 2 billion a day," said Shmygal.

According to him, if we talk about the loss of infrastructure, during the month of the war they previously amounted to $ 119 billion, or $ 4.25 billion daily.

"If we add military losses and increased military and social spending, support programs, losses of the economy and enterprises, then we are talking about $ 565 billion. I do not even want to divide it by the bottom. The losses are clearly huge," he said.

At the same time, Shmygal called for optimism, because Ukraine will recover quickly after the war.

