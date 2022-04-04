It is too early to return to Chernihiv, - Chaus

The occupying forces left the subburbs of the city, but it is too early to return to Chernihiv.

This was announced on the air of the national telethon by the head of the Chernihiv regional military administration Vyacheslav Chaus, informs Censor.NET with reference to the UP.

Chaus advised people not to return to the area yet. He reminded us that rocket attacks are taking place all over the country, and Chernihiv is not safe even now.

"The troops of the Russian aggressor have left Chernihiv and are leaving the region. Together with the military, we have organized and opened an alternative temporary route, which is relatively safe and which can deliver humanitarian aid and take people out," he said.

Read more: EBRD closes access of Russia, Belarus to bank's resources