There are only UAH 15 million left on special account to help army, - NBU

The special account of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has only UAH 15 million left to help the army. UAH 14.35 billion has already been allocated for the needs of the military.

As of April 4, 2022, the balance on the special account opened by the National Bank to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine is about UAH 15 million.

In total, the National Bank has already transferred almost UAH 14.35 billion to the military, including:

for the needs of the National Guard of Ukraine - UAH 950 million; for the needs of the National Police - UAH 1.65 billion; for the needs of the Ministry of Defense - UAH 10.78 billion; for the needs of the State Border Guard Service - UAH 980.2 million.

In total, since the opening of the special account, almost UAH 14.4 billion in equivalent has been transferred to it. In particular, almost UAH 4.7 billion in equivalent came from abroad in foreign currency (US dollars, euros, pounds, Canadian dollars, Chinese renminbi, Japanese yen, Swiss francs, Polish zlotys, Australian dollars).

Funds came from citizens and businesses in Ukraine, as well as from the international community (including the United States, Great Britain, Canada, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Finland, France, Australia, the Czech Republic, and many other countries).

The NBU reminds that to help the Ukrainian Army, funds can be transferred both by details and by using a payment card at the link.