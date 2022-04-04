It is still dangerous to be in Kyiv region, - the head of administration

A special regional monitoring group is working in the liberated territory to record the consequences of the Russian aggression, the Kyiv Region Humanitarian Headquarters said.

The chairman of administration Oleksii Kuleba reported about it on Telegram-channel, reports Censor.NET.

"It is still dangerous to be in the region! In the past 24 hours alone, rescuers found 4,886 explosive devices," he said.

Kuleba said that humanitarian aid is being delivered to the liberated areas of the region, and a special regional monitoring group is working to record the consequences of Russia's aggression and the destruction of civilian infrastructure. According to him, after the cleanup and demining, utilities will begin to restore critical infrastructure.

"Currently, the destruction has been recorded in 35 out of 69 communities in Kyiv region. Critical damage has been inflicted in Bucha, Irpin, Gostomel, Borodyanka, Makariv, Velikodimersk and Piskiv communities. Today we are talking about more than 600 objects," he said.

He noted that in the Vyshhorod district, in particular, "in Ivankiv, Dymersk and Polissya communities - a humanitarian catastrophe."

"There is no connection, no electricity supply. Food and medicine are being delivered. Measures are being taken to normalize the situation in the communities and restore the infrastructure," the head of the humanitarian headquarters added.

According to him, demining, restoration of gas and electricity supply, communication, humanitarian aid, many damaged houses and destroyed infrastructure are being carried out in Bucha district.

Kuleba said that in Brovarsky district many houses were damaged and infrastructure destroyed, electricity was partially restored in the villages of Rudnytske, Velyka Dymerka, Shevchenkove and Zorya, some settlements in Velykodymer and Kalytyan communities were without gas, and in Kalytyanska OTG infrastructure reconstruction works are underway. projects and residential buildings.

He also noted that Slavutych needs food, fuel and medicine.

He said that in Obukhiv, Boryspil, Bila Tserkva and Fastiv districts the situation is stable and under control, the districts provide food and other humanitarian goods, and the enterprises of the agro-industrial complex carry out spring fieldwork.