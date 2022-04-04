Woman from Bucha, whose body photos went around all world's media, Russians shot with machine gun - witness

A witness to the atrocities of the Russian occupiers in Bucha, Maxim Kryvtsov, spoke about the death of a woman whose body photos were circulated in all world media.

He shared his memories on Facebook

"A woman on a bicycle was approaching the post. She was wearing a short, blue "Epicenter" robe. She was riding fast. She did not stop. She crossed the intersection of two streets. It was empty and quiet as on Christmas Eve. She was shot from the checkpoint. in smoke and dust", he wrote.

According to Kryvtsov, he was contacted by the woman's two daughters.

"Her body lay for about a month on an empty street. Her nails, painted red, were visible from heaven," Kryvtsov added.

