Russian Federation committed 74 crimes against representatives of mass media, - Ministry of Culture

According to the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine, Russia has committed 74 crimes against media representatives, including 19 against citizens of other countries

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in an official statement of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine, 74 crimes were committed against media representatives, including 19 against citizens of other countries: Great Britain - 5, Czech Republic - 2, USA -2, Denmark - 2, UAE - 2, Russia - 2, Ireland - 1, Switzerland - 1, France - 1, Lithuania - 1.

Among journalists, 18 people were killed (including 15 men and 3 women), 8 people were abducted (4 men and 4 women), 13 people were injured, 3 people went missing, and 15 journalists were intimidated. In addition, at least 7 cases of shelling were recorded, which led to damage or destruction of TV towers and broadcasters. 22 blockades and cyber attacks on mass media were recorded.

In the Kyiv region 31 journalists were injured, in the Zaporizhia region - 15, in Kyiv - 7, in the Kherson region - 5, in the Donetsk region - 5, in the Crimea - 2, in Sumy region - 2, in Odesa region - 2, in Chernihiv region - 1, in Mykolayiv - 1, in Luhansk - 1, in Kirovohrad - 1, in Central Ukraine - 1.

"Ukraine cooperates with a number of international human rights organizations and informs them daily about the crimes of the Russian occupation forces against journalists who cover events on the front lines in superhuman conditions," the statement said.

"Today, every journalist is a hero. We are grateful to everyone who covers the events in Ukraine. Every death and every crime against the media will be investigated, and the perpetrators will be prosecuted," the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy said.