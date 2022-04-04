Curfew is imposed in liberated towns and villages of Kyiv region until morning of April 7, - regional military administration

Intensified curfew has been imposed in the settlements of Brovarsky, Vyshhorodsky, and Buchansky districts of the Kyiv region liberated from the occupying forces, which will last until 6:00 am on April 7.

This was announced by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Pavliuk, as reported by Censor.NET

"We remind you that during the curfew it is forbidden to be on the streets and in other public places, to move by transport or on foot.

Please be sympathetic to the temporary inconveniences that are being introduced in orc-liberated areas. Such measures are necessary primarily for the safety of the residents who remained there. Our defense forces and rescuers are clearing the infrastructure of explosive "surprises" left behind by the invaders. Follow all the requirements, take care of yourself and your loved ones," Pavlyuk wrote on Telegram.





He also said that in the rest of the Kyiv region curfew remains unchanged and the next night will last from 21:00 on April 4 to 6:00 on April 5.