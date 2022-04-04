Operational information of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding Russian invasion at 18:00 on April 4

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 6 pm on April 4.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message reads: "Forty days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continue.

The enemy continues to suffer losses during the full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine. During the entire Russian-Ukrainian war, on February 24 this year, representatives of the military command of the armed forces of the Russian Federation only twice announced the loss of personnel of a group of troops fighting in our country.

Read more: Are no occupation troops in Zhytomyr Region and at same time control over handling of weapons is strengthening - head of Regional Military Administration Bunechko

Despite the so-called "official" Russian number of losses, it periodically becomes known about the losses of individual units and subdivisions of the occupiers. According to available information, the losses of the 20th Motorized Rifle Division (Kamyshin, Volgograd Region) of the 8th All-Military Army of the Southern Military District, in particular: the 33rd, 255th, 294th Motorized Rifle Regiments, which returned to their permanent locations, amounted to 40% of personnel, weapons and military equipment. As a result, a significant number of servicemen who were lucky enough to return are trying to retire.

The existing military medical facilities in Russia and Belarus do not allow for the treatment of such a significant number of wounded servicemen of the occupying forces on the territory of Ukraine. Thus, the medical staff of the central district hospital in Glushkovo, Kursk region, has been transferred to an intensified duty regime. This is due to the fact that in the period from March 29 to April 2, from the territory of Sumy region to the medical institution came about 100 wounded occupiers.

In the city of Izium, due to significant losses of personnel of the 237th Panzer Regiment and the 752nd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 3rd Motorized Rifle Division, the invaders were forced to equip a field hospital in the local school.

Read more: In Mykolaiv area already 161 persons were lost, including 6 children, 620 citizens were injured, - Kim

In the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhia region, in the town of Polohy, servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation seized and mined the inner territory of the central district hospital. Staff and patients were warned not to return to the hospital. The wounded occupiers remained in the hospital.

The Russian military leadership is trying to make up for the existing losses of officers at the expense of officers of higher military educational institutions. According to the available information, the military academy of communications in St. Petersburg is urgently training officers to replace positions in military units.

The situation in the Siversky direction has not changed. Elimination of the consequences of the activities of the Russian occupation forces continues.

In Slobozhanshchyna, in the city of Izium, the enemy is carrying out filtration measures and forcible removal of local residents to the territory of the Russian Federation.

Fighting continues in the territories of the Kherson region temporarily occupied by the occupiers. Around Nova Kakhovka, the enemy increased the checkpoint at checkpoints. The invaders resort to detaining civilians and forcing them into engineering equipment positions. Cases of illegal seizure of vehicles from the population have become more frequent.

Ukraine's defense forces continue to push back the enemy and liberate the territories temporarily occupied by the occupier "