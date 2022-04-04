Klitschko asks Kyiv residents to avoid returning home for at least another week

Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitschko appealed to residents wishing to return to Kyiv to refrain from doing so for at least a week. He also urged the residents of the Kyiv suburbs liberated from the occupiers not to return to their homes for the meantime.

According to Censor.NЕТ, he said this в on the air of the national TV marathon "We are strong together.

The capital is providing the necessary assistance to residents of the suburbs affected by the Russian occupiers. In particular - Irpen, Bucha, Gostomel and Borodyanka.

"We help the suburbs of Kyiv with humanitarian aid. We provide everything needed. Also took out many from Irpen, Bucha, Gostomel and Borodianka. Some of them stay in Kyiv. Here they receive, in particular, and psychological help. Those who want to go to the west of the country, we help to send them there, "- said Klitschko.

Read more: Curfew is imposed in liberated towns and villages of Kyiv region until morning of April 7, - regional military administration

Also, the mayor of the capital appealed to the residents of the capital, wishing to return to Kyiv, to refrain from doing so for at least a week. And also called not to return to their homes for now, the citizens of the Kyiv suburbs liberated from the occupiers.

"First, a 24-hour curfew is now in force in the Kyiv region. Also, a large number of explosive objects are being found in towns near the capital, where fighting continues. Which could pose a great threat. We don't rule out the possibility of missile attacks either. Yes, our air defense forces are working perfectly. But, anything can happen. So I ask people to wait a little and not come back", - said Klitschko.

As reported, Kyiv is gradually returning to normal life. For example, the number of working stores, cafes and other institutions is increasing day by day. As for today, the Kyiv subway has resumed service over the South Bridge.